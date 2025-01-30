D.L. Hughley Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Response To Trump Performance Roast: 'Talk To The 2017 Version Of You'

D.L. Hughley didn't hold back as he launched a scathing critique of Snoop Dogg's response to the backlash he faced after performing at Donald Trump's second inauguration.

In a recent episode of his podcast, The D.L. Hughley Show, he urged Snoop to take a moment to think and ponder.

Previously, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper had been one of the President-elect's most vocal critics.

After he was hit with backlash from fans and the Black community, Snoop took to Instagram Live to defend himself, asserting, "That's what we great at as Black people. We great at tearing each other down."

Hughley then objected to his remarks on his podcast and advised the rapper to consider his position.

"You need to have a conversation with the man in the mirror," Hughley said in reference to Snoop having previously expressed opposition to Trump. "The 2025 version of you is at odds with the 2017 version of you."

Hughley said Snoop had every right to perform there, yet he questioned why the renowned rapper would choose to lash out at community members who held a different opinion.

"Why the attack on the community because they disagree with something you did?" Hughley pondered during his podcast.

He emphasized the deep-seated frustration among fans, saying, "Because they were let down again by him."

"It isn't anger or hate. It is honestly people being disappointed," Hughley added.

Following his controversial performance for Trump, the New York Post reported that Snoop Dogg experienced a notable decline in his social media following, losing over 500,000 Instagram followers and nearly 20,000 on X.

Hughley wrapped up by implying that the problem for Snoop runs a lot deeper than it seems.

"This is an inner turmoil," he said. "You don't need to look at the community; look in the mirror."