Jay-Z Stands Firm Against Rape Allegations: Discrepancies From Accuser's Father Come To Light

Jay-Z is escalating his attempt to get a lawsuit, claiming he raped a woman in 2000, thrown out of court by pointing out inconsistencies in the accuser's story, including comments from her father.

In a new court filing obtained by AllHipHop, Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, has urged the judge to dismiss the Jane Doe lawsuit.

They also ask for sanctions against attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Doe, claiming that the suit is the latest in a long-running smear campaign.

The suit alleges that an unnamed woman identified as Jane Doe was drugged and raped by Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs at an afterparty after the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000 when she was only 13 years old.

She claims she was met by a limousine driver in Manhattan and driven to a home with celebrities in attendance.

Yet in recently filed legal documents, Jay-Z's legal team highlights significant discrepancies in Doe's account. One of the major contradictions concerns her father's memory of events.

After receiving the alleged assault call, according to the lawsuit, Doe's father drove five hours from Rochester, New York, to pick her up. Doe's father told NBC News that he wasn't sure, saying, "I feel like I would remember that, and I don't."

This was the position at the time of the court filing, which Spiro highlighted, saying, "It is now common ground that neither Mr. Buzbee nor any of his colleagues ever so much as asked the Plaintiff's father whether he remembered playing his critical, multi-hour role in the remarkable tale."

Now, it is Buzbee's turn to bear the brunt of the criticism, as he was derided for not even doing a primitive investigation.

Jay-Z's lawyers claim these differences and other factual discrepancies with Doe's story have a substantial and material effect on the credibility of this lawsuit.

They say Buzbee has weaponized the civil court system to advance a narrative that simply doesn't hold up upon the least bit of scrutiny.

The legal team explained that Buzbee did not certify that Doe's claims are factually supported, and it is asking the judge to sanction Buzbee for that.

They contend Buzbee either knew she was making false allegations when he began the case or didn't take the time to conduct his own investigation before filing the suit.

"Mr. Carter seeks only to hold Mr. Buzbee to the ethical standards that constrain any responsible attorney who would solemnly sign his name to allegations in court," Spiro said.

In a previous report by AllHipHop, Buzbee said that his firm had investigated the case thoroughly before filing the lawsuit. While Buzbee disputes that assertion, Jay-Z's team argues the attorney himself testified that he never spoke to Doe before filing the lawsuit.

The move comes as the case continues to unfold, with Jay-Z and his lawyers working to have it dismissed and holding it responsible for what they say is a "reputation-damaging" and "baseless" lawsuit.