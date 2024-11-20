See Katy Perry's Relatable Reaction to Seeing Ex John Mayer at a Sabrina Carpenter Concert

Stars— they're just like us. Especially when they unexpectedly run into their exes at a Sabrina Carpenter concert.

Popstar Katy Perry made headlines recently as clips released of the "California Girls" songstress chatting with her ex-boyfriend John Mayer. The two were unexpectedly seated near each other during Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour stop in Los Angeles. They seemed to have a friendly catchup conversation during the Kia Forum show, which also saw famous faces like Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Saturday Night Live standout actor Marcello Hernandez, who surprised the crowd by coming on stage in character from his viral "Espresso" sketch.

However, a clip from a new angle showcases the exact moment when Perry realized Mayer was there, dropping her head down in exasperation before turning around to say hello. Many found the clip to be deeply relatable, seeing themselves in the sheer awkwardness of running into an ex after years of no contact.

NO BUT KATY PERRY'S REACTION WHEN SHE SAW HER EX JOHN MAYER!!? SHE'S SO ME IM LITERALLY SCREAMINGBDJJDJ 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QP2GhMf3uD — Fadi ¹⁴³ (@TheWitnessedBoy) November 20, 2024

She saw him and immediately unlocked her "running into an ex" starter pack. Truly iconic. — Sadhna Pandit (@Sadhna_speaks) November 20, 2024

Her face said everything! So real, so chaotic—she’s all of us. — 🅰🅽🆄🅿🅰🅼 🅿🅰🅽🅳🅸🆃 (@panditanupam14) November 20, 2024

While Perry now shares 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom, once upon a time, many believed she and Mayer were endgame. The two dated on and off between 2012 and 2015, during which they collaborated on the song "Who You Love."

Luckily, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the pair, who have dedicated music to one another and speak of each other fondly in the years since their split. Though many speculated the relationship to be a rebound move after Perry's public divorce from Russell Brand, Perry denied it ever being about revenge. "No, not at all. No, I was madly in love with him," she shared. "I still am madly in love with him."

In the meantime, Mayer admits to still listening to their musical collaboration. "I listen to that every once in a while, and I go, 'I like that song,'" he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "And I like the way that she sounds on the song. She got that way of singing down and met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun." Mayer also confessed that his 2017 song "Still Feel Like Your Man" was about his relationship with Perry.