'The Voice' Alum Ryan Whyte Maloney's Chilling Last Words to Fans Days Before Suicide Revealed

Ryan Whyte Maloney passed away on Monday, January 27. The Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed his cause of death as suicide.

Just days before his death, Maloney encouraged his fans to return for his upcoming shows.

After being with Blake Shelton's team on The Voice Season 6 in 2014, he maintained a relationship with the country music star until his demise. Their relationship was clear through his regular performances at Ole Red, the Las Vegas establishment owned by Shelton.

After witnessing Maloney's performance at Blake's bar on Friday, January 24, a concertgoer shared with The US Sun the behavior he exhibited in the days leading up to his tragic decision to end his life.

"He was drinking a lot on stage, but I think he normally does that, so it wasn't out of the ordinary."

They added, "He was energized, playing drums, the guitar and singing."

"He was singing Creed's Higher, which makes so much sense now. He loved Creed. He does Creed a lot."

Every year, the fan traveled to Las Vegas to witness Maloney's performance live. Following his set, the fan had the opportunity to chat with the former reality TV star.

"He was always so gracious to his fans. He talked to fans after," they said.

"He told me I could find him at Ole Red all year long because he has a residency."

Maloney tragically took his own life following a heated dispute with his fiancée regarding a jacket, according to TMZ.

According to police officers, the situation unfolded on a Tuesday morning, starting when Maloney, who appeared to be intoxicated, engaged in a heated argument with his partner while driving away from the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

The fiancée informed authorities that they were returning home when she began asking Maloney about her missing jacket. Allegedly, the singer became irritated and used a derogatory term towards her before grabbing a gun from the glove compartment and exiting the car.

Upon hearing a gunshot, she quickly opened her car window to call out for Maloney, only to discover he had fled on foot. Frantically chasing after him, the fiancée was startled by another gunshot and witnessed Maloney's body crumple to the ground, a fatal head wound inflicted by the bullet.

Law enforcement officers swiftly arrived at the location and confirmed Maloney's passing.

According to the outlet, the incident was recorded by security cameras at two different gambling establishments.

Maloney was 44.