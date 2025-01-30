Diddy Says New Sex Trafficking Allegations Have Major Error: Women Were His Girlfriends, Not Prostitutes

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney has accused federal prosecutors of making a huge mistake in the indictment they handed up against the music mogul, claiming that two women whom the feds have labeled as alleged prostitutes in the document were, in fact, his former girlfriends.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, issued a statement to E!Online Thursday disputing the government's claims, which include sweeping accusations of sex trafficking and a pattern of abuse toward women.

"The prosecution's theory remains flawed," he said. "The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs' former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes."

The indictment, which was unsealed in federal court at the beginning of this week, states that Diddy conveyed people between states for the purpose of prostitution from 2009 to 2024.

Labeling the latest indictment as devoid of "no new offenses," Agnifilo said, "Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."

The indictment charges that Diddy lured women into participating in highly orchestrated sexual acts using coercion, intimidation, and financial control. Prosecutors say that conduct broke federal laws prohibiting sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy denies all allegations

Bad Boys Records founder Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges since his arrest in September. His lawyers contend that the indictment does not charge any additional crimes and that his client is determined to clear his name.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," Diddy wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post on December 6.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

Federal agents also served search warrants at Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami last March in connection to the investigation.

Diddy continues to publicly maintain his innocence.