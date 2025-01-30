Diddy's Legal Trouble Deepens: Two More Alleged Victims Added to Federal Indictment

Federal prosecutors discovered that Sean "Diddy" Combs abused people from 2004 until 2024.

There were no new counts in the most recent indictment, which was submitted on Thursday. However, it expands the scope of the racketeering conspiracy by adding additional victims and strengthening the evidence of the alleged misconduct.

The document claims that the disgraced music icon abused and made threats and coercion to manipulate women and people in his circle to satisfy his sexual whims. Diddy is accused of physically assaulting both women and his staff members.

Previously accused of racketeering conspiracy and transporting a former longtime partner for prostitution, identified as "Victim 1," Diddy now faces a superseding indictment that expands the accusations to include two more women.

Additionally, he is charged with sex trafficking involving "Victim 1," suspected to be Cassie Ventura, the music mogul's former girlfriend. She initiated a high-profile legal case against him in November 2023, sparking a series of subsequent lawsuits.

In ongoing courtroom battles, prosecutors and Diddy's legal team have continuously disagreed over the count of purported victims. His lawyers have argued that the claims linked to "Victim 1" do not constitute proof of sex trafficking but rather depict "consensual" interactions within a committed relationship.

According to the latest accusation, the criminal behavior is now claimed to have originated as early as 2004, a period four years prior to the previous claim.

Prosecutors also claim that Diddy and his cohorts exploited his authority and sway to coerce and entice female targets, frequently under the guise of a romantic connection.

This manipulation led the victims to partake in sexual activities, sometimes with male sex workers, as outlined in the charges.

The prosecution further asserts that the offenses transpired at gatherings dubbed "Freak Offs," where women were allegedly drugged and compelled into sexual encounters.

Additionally, the new indictment specifies instances where the illicit behavior involved only Diddy and a single female victim.

The latest legal filing claims that in instances where Diddy felt his power was being challenged by staff, observers, or other individuals, he responded with forceful actions, which reportedly included several incidents of kidnapping.

According to the document, there was one specific incident where the rapper purportedly "dangled a victim over an apartment balcony," and "on multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked and shoved others."

In connection with the conspiracy allegation, prosecutors included two more substances that Diddy and his associates were accused of having: psilocin, a hallucinogenic compound, and methamphetamine.

The ongoing investigation by prosecutors remains active, as stated in a recent letter submitted to the judge on Thursday.

According to a statement provided by Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, to Variety, "The latest Indictment contains no new offenses."

"The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs' former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."