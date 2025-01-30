Judge Denies Diddy's Request For 'Freak Off' Videos, Citing Serious Privacy Concerns

A federal judge sided with prosecutors, who argued that access to the "Freak Off" tapes must be tightly controlled to protect the privacy of victims and what prosecutors have called their safety, denying Sean "Diddy" Combs' request to obtain copies of the contentious recordings.

Combs attempted to amend a protective order that limits what his defense team can see of the lewd videos, but the judge denied that request Wednesday.

As reported first by AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the request. The judge said Combs' attorneys should pursue alternative options proposed by prosecutors before coming back to court.

Prosecutors reportedly fear that the tapes could be duplicated and that the resulting copies could be used for witness tampering against alleged victims—one of whom is Combs' ex-girlfriend, actress-model Cassie Ventura.

Though prosecutors aren't allowing Combs' team to take hold of the footage, they gave them the green light to look at it under supervision.

"The defendant's motion to amend the protective order is denied without prejudice," wrote Judge Subramanian.

"The defense must exhaust all negotiation options with the Government before returning to court."

Combs, now at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. The tapes would be crucial in disputing what the prosecutors have alleged, according to his legal team.

The judge said Combs might bring it back to court if his team can specifically explain why they need to have the recordings despite the existing arrangements.

Combs goes to court in May 2025.