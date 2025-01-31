Woman Alleges Diddy Forced Ecstasy Use And Baby Oil In Disturbing Sexual Practices In Their 4-Year Relationship

A woman who claims she had a four-year relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs has made serious allegations against the music mogul.

Under the pseudonym Nicole, she told Rolling Stone in an interview that she had observed troubling behavior from Diddy months before his arrest in September 2024.

Diddy's last face-to-face encounter with Nicole was in July 2024, Nicole stated. At this meeting, she said, Diddy "shoved two pills into her mouth," making her black out.

When she woke up a few hours later, she was in a wrecked room, surrounded by empty bottles of baby oil, a hookah, towels, food, and wine bottles.

Although the woman reportedly tried to distance herself from Diddy, he reached out to her in September 2024, inviting her to visit New York City shortly before his arrest on sex trafficking and related charges.

Nicole declined, then filed an anonymous lawsuit against him, alleging sexual assault and battery.

"The person that I was so in love with, that I cared about like family — I'm finding out every single day that this person is a monster," Nicole expressed.

"I was making up excuses for [him] drugging and [sexually assaulting] me. I'm finding out that maybe I didn't know this person and I was just manipulated."

The lawsuit describes various meetings with Diddy, including one where he's accused of making Nicole take ecstasy and attend to him coating herself in warmed baby oil.

In March 2024, Homeland Security raided Diddy's properties and found large quantities of baby oil, according to reports.

Nicole said the atmosphere of those encounters was unpredictable.

"I feel like the devil that would come out of him was during these turn-up times," she told Rolling Stone.

"It would be like a switch. We would be having so much fun, and then there's like a time where he's just taken it too far drug-wise, that he wants exactly what he wants."

Diddy has not responded publicly to Nicole's allegations, but he has denied other similar charges in the past.

After his arrest in September, he pleaded not guilty to charges that included sex trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy.

He was denied bail after four appeals and is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is awaiting trial.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, called the prosecution "disappointing."

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office," he said.

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist... He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal," Agnifilo said in a statement, asking the public to refrain from judgment until all the facts in the case are revealed in a court of law.