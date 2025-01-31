YFN Lucci Released from Prison After Serving Four Years: 'It's Never Too Late to Make a Change'

YFN Lucci is a free man and can walk the streets again after being released from a Fulton County jail.

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed the news of Lucci's release to various news outlets and stated that he had been released in the morning hours of Jan. 31.

According to Atlanta First News, Lucci will now be placed on parole after pleading to a guilty charge of racketeering a year ago. Although Lucci was sentenced to 20 years, his time was cut in half because of time served and he was originally legible for parole in May 2024.

However, Uproxx reports that the delay in his release was caused by the slow-moving justice system and he will now serve the remaining time on probation.

The CEO of Lucci's label, Think It's A Game Records, shared a statement after his release from prison.

"We've always believed in him, and we continue to stand by him as he moves forward on his journey. Lucci's return signifies the beginning of a new chapter -- both in his career and in his life," Girvan "Fly" Henry, said via Atlanta First News.

Lucci also released a statement, saying that he "learned a lot" while he was away.

"I've learned a lot during my time away. I'm incredibly grateful for my family and friends -- who have stood by me the whole time. Now, it's my time to give back. I want to show my people it's never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption and purpose," he said.

His lawyer also shared a statement since his release.

"Rayshawn Bennett, widely known as YFN Lucci, was granted early release on parole and walked out of prison this morning to dozens of waiting friends and family. He is overjoyed to reunite with his children, his family, and his music. He will waste no time releasing new music and getting back on stage to perform for his fans," Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

The rapper was previously incited along with 11 other individuals in 2021 when he was charged in connection to gang-related activities. He then plead guilty to violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in Jan. 2024. His other charges were dropped.

Now, Lucci will remain on parole until Jan. 13, 2031. As part of his parole, he will have to work as well as be tested for drugs. Another condition mandates that he must not be in contact with the other defendants in the case.