Cassie Claims Diddy's Freak Offs Put Her Music Career on Hold: 'No Space to Do Anything Else'

Cassie has revealed why she never released another album besides her 2006 self-titled debut album, blaming Diddy's alleged freak off parties as the reason.

The singer appeared in court on May 13 where she testified in the ongoing Diddy trial. During her questioning, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson pressed Cassie to reveal why her nine albums of material have never been released. This led Cassie to reveal that it was the freak off parties that halted her music career.

"Freak offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again," Cassie shared, according to the Associated Press.

During her testimony, Cassie shared that the freak offs would last days at a time sometimes, noting that some of the encounters took between 36 or 48 hours. Cassie claimed that the exhaustion from the sessions were met with times of dehydration, fatigue and drug use.

Cassie also testified that she only participated in the freak off parties out of fear, noting that if she told Diddy "no", she would be me with violence and blackmail threats.

"Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything. I just didn't have much say in it at the time. Sean is a really polarizing person, also really charming. It's hard to really be able to decide in that moment what you need when he's telling you what he wants. I just didn't know. I didn't know what would happen," Cassie explained.

The singer said that she had a bad feeling about the freak off parties from the moment that she was asked to participate in them.

"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt. Just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," Cassie added.

Diddy and Cassie had been in a longterm relationship when, in 2016, the rapper was caught on surveillance footage allegedly kicking and dragging Cassie in a hotel. The hotel security guard at the time has since testified about the incident and alleged that Diddy offered him money to stay silent.

Diddy is facing charges federal charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He was charged in 2024 on the initial accounts. However, additional charges were filed in April 2025 and brought the charges up to five counts. The five counts include two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering conspiracy.