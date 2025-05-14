Inmate Accused of Stabbing Torey Lanez Behind Bars Was Serving Life Sentence For Murder At Time of Attack

Tory Lanez's alleged attacker was serving a life sentence for murder prior to attacking the artist, according to a report.

The rapper and singer was allegedly attacked by fellow inmate Santino Casio around 7:20 AM on May 12. Lanez was sent to the hospital as a result of his injuries.

TMZ reports that Casio was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

The outlet also reports that Casio has had issues while behind bars as well and was also sentenced to six years for assaulting a fellow prisoner with a deadly weapon. TMZ also reports that Casio received an additional two years for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

Shortly after being stabbed, Lanez took to social media to release a statement about the incident, revealing that he had been stabbed 14 times, including seven stab wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to his head and one to the side of his face.

In the post, Lanez revealed that both of his lungs collapsed as a result of the stabbings and he was placed on a breathing machine as a result of his injuries. The message revealed that Lanez was in "good spirits" despite the situation.

Lanez is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020.