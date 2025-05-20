Graphic Images of Cassie's Alleged Injuries Released Amid Diddy Trial

Photos of injuries that singer Cassie Ventura alleges she sustained at the hands of Sean "Diddy" Combs were submitted into evidence this week in the music mogul's ongoing criminal trial.

The images, published by TMZ on Monday, depict Ventura with visible bruises on her body, a swollen lip, and a gash above her left eyebrow.

Prosecutors presented the photos to support Ventura's claims of long-term physical abuse during her relationship with Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records.

The court submission follows Ventura's emotional testimony last week, in which she spent several days on the stand recounting a relationship she described as marked by manipulation, violence, and psychological trauma.

"I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands," Ventura testified. "It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him."

A focal point of Ventura's testimony was her account of what she described as "freak-off" parties Combs allegedly organized.

According to her testimony, the parties began after he allegedly started physically abusing her.

"It just felt like it was all I was good for to him," Ventura said in court. "I was humiliated."

She also alleged that Combs once hired an escort and directed her to urinate in Ventura's mouth.

Ventura described the mental toll the relationship took on her, telling the court she became suicidal.

"I didn't want to be alive anymore at that point," she said. "I couldn't take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me."

Additional witness testimony continued Monday, including from singer Dawn Richard and Ventura's former friend, Kerry Morgan.

Both women described witnessing or being told about abusive behavior by Combs toward Ventura.

Richard claimed that Combs once warned her, "People go missing" if they disobey him.

In a separate incident last year, CNN released surveillance footage showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.

The trial has since led to the release of the full 15-minute version of that video.

Combs, 55, has denied the allegations and has not commented publicly since the trial began.

The trial continues this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.