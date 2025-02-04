Two New Diddy Rape Accusers Allege Forced Group Sex at Trump NYC Hotel Penthouse

A former bottle service attendant has just filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, claiming she was raped by a club promoter at Diddy's direction. She says it went down at a Trump hotel.

According to TMZ, the woman who filed suit anonymously as Jane Doe claims in the late '90s, she attended an event hosted by Diddy at the Limelight nightclub in NYC. She says the club had 5 floors, where the top 2 were reserved for sex parties.

She says nothing happened to her at Limelight, but she and a friend made their way to the Trump Hotel in Midtown. She claims she never wanted to go, but "Combs made it clear that they did not have a choice."

The woman claims that Combs and several other guys were brought to a penthouse apartment with her and her friend. She says they were drugged, forced to engage in group intercourse, and held captive in the room. She claims that, among other things, Combs ordered a club promoter to rape her in front of him.

Another lady, a Jane Doe, just filed a second case, alleging she was sexually abused twice-- initially by Diddy and then by others under his supervision. This Jane Doe also claims that she and a friend were in the Limelight and ended up in the Trump Hotel, suggesting she is the buddy of the first woman to file a lawsuit today.

She says she was drugged and raped by a security officer in the penthouse while Diddy was looking on. She brings up group sex as well.

It appears that the two ladies were together when the alleged assaults took place since Tony Buzbee, who has brought other lawsuits against Diddy, filed both of them.

Regarding the first woman, she adds that she attended a party at Combs' Hamptons home in 1997 after a friend informed her that she might make $2,000 working as a bottle service attendant.

She alleges that Combs ordered his associates to poison her and rape her. She additionally claims that she "recalls seeing Combs fully naked at one point and witnessing another man sodomizing him."

In recent news, the New York Post reported that late on Thursday, January 30, Diddy was transported from jail to the hospital. A source cited by the Post said that Combs was sent to the hospital for an MRI on his knee.

He is presently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn while he awaits trial on federal sex crime allegations.