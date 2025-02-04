Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Proposal Coming? Chiefs Tight End Teases Fans About Plan After Super Bowl 2025

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their Super Bowl showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, tight end Travis Kelce is facing as much scrutiny about his personal life as his game strategy.

During the Super Bowl's opening night press conference on Monday, he was asked whether he planned to propose to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, following the championship. Instead of giving a direct answer, Kelce playfully dodged the question, teasing reporters with a grin.

Engagement rumors have surrounded Kelce and Swift since they began dating in the summer of 2023. Similar speculation surfaced before last year's Super Bowl, which ended in a Chiefs victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Betting markets have even weighed in, predicting that Kelce is unlikely to propose on Super Bowl night. While avoiding engagement talk, Kelce did praise Swift's skills in the kitchen, calling her a talented cook.

He specifically pointed out that her homemade Pop Tarts are a favorite of his. Additionally, he spoke about her work ethic, acknowledging how she continuously strives for excellence and stating that he feels the need to match her level of dedication. A clip from the interview was shared by E! News on X.

Swift, who recently concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in December, has frequently been seen supporting Kelce at his games. Most recently, she attended the Chiefs' AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills on January 26, celebrating with him on the field as red and gold confetti rained down.

Though it is unclear whether Swift will attend the Super Bowl, her ties to the venue are notable. According to Billboard, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the game will take place, also hosted one of the final stops of her Eras Tour.

During that October 28 performance, she incorporated one of Kelce's signature dance moves. She held up three fingers, a possible nod to the Chiefs' bid for a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

When asked about Swift's gesture, Kelce acknowledged that they both believe in manifesting success. He also expressed appreciation for her support despite their busy schedules, which sometimes kept them apart.

As game day nears, Chiefs fans are eager to see if Kelce can secure another championship ring. Whether another kind of ring will follow remains a mystery only he and Swift can reveal.