Taylor Swift Fans Are In a Tizzy After Two of Her Albums Go Missing on Spotify

Taylor Swift fans woke up Friday to a mystery — two of her albums, both Reputation (2017) and her self-titled debut (2006), were missing from her official Spotify page.

Swifties quickly took to social media, turning confusion into wild speculation as the headlines of a Swifty meltdown surrounding the missing albums began to emerge.

Theories ranged from a simple glitch to the possibility that Swift is preparing to release the "Taylor's Version" re-recordings of both albums.

Some fans posted proof of the missing records on Spotify, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), "THERE'S NO REPUTATION OR DEBUT STOLEN VERSION ON SPOTIFY OMG WHAT IS HAPPENING?"

Others argued it could just be a temporary technical issue.

By mid-morning, Swift's debut album was restored on her Spotify profile, but the regular version of Reputation remained absent, fueling even more excitement.

Of course, the pop star has been systematically re-recording her first six albums to reclaim ownership after her masters were sold without her consent in 2019.

So far, Swift has released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, followed by Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

🚨 | “Debut” and “reputation” were REMOVED from Taylor Swift’s Spotify page! pic.twitter.com/2Z9AXDoqol — Taylor Swift News (@blessedswifty) January 24, 2025

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Reputation (Taylor's Version) and the debut album's re-recording, both of which remain unfinished business in Swift's ongoing project.

The timing of the Spotify mystery is sparking further intrigue. The 2025 Grammys are just weeks away, and Swift has used the ceremony to make major announcements before.

At last year's Grammys, she casually revealed The Tortured Poets Department while accepting an award. Could another surprise be on the way?

Swift described Reputation as "a goth-punk moment of female rage" in a 2023 interview with Time.

She added that vault tracks from the re-recording would be "fire" and hinted at the creative process as "collecting horcruxes."

Whether this is a Spotify glitch or a sign of something bigger, one thing's for sure: Swifties won't rest until they figure out what's going on.