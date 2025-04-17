Taylor Swift New Album 2025: All the 'TS12' Hints + Everything to Know So Far

Taylor Swift fans rejoice. There are now more and more hints that "TS12" is dropping.

A Swedish DJ from Universal Music may have unintentionally hinted that the pop star is currently working on her next album.

The speculation began when Jacob Criborn, one-half of the DJ duo Nause and a music producer, mentioned Swift during a recent interview where he discussed his latest collaborations. He also referred to Erik Arvinder, a skilled multi-instrumentalist, in the same context.

As reported by Parade, a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) called TSUpdating caught the moment and posted a clip from Universal Music Sweden, in which Criborn described working with Arvinder on a composition featuring both string and wind instruments. He then said, "Vi ska bara göra klart Taylor Swift's platta," which translates to, "We're just finishing Taylor Swift's album."

The comment sent Swifties into a frenzy. Reactions ranged from pure excitement—"i'm losing my mind!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"—to high expectations: "I fear that TS12 will be... THE BEST ALBUM EVER MADE!!!!!"

Some fans were especially thrilled at the thought of Arvinder's involvement, speculating that the upcoming album, tentatively referred to as TS12, might have orchestral elements: "violin in TS12 oh my," and "TS12 with classical aspects? I AM SAT," were among the responses.

After the interview clip gained traction online, Universal Music Sweden took down the video, and there has been no official word from Taylor Swift or her label confirming any new album plans.

12 Everything

Taylor Swift hasn't made any official statements about the possible reveal, as she typically stays quiet about new projects until she's ready. Still, that hasn't stopped her from dropping subtle hints that fans believe point to her 12th album, according to Bustle.

Back in March, Swift shared a post on her Instagram Story supporting Selena Gomez's joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco, "I Said I Loved You First."

In the caption, she gushed, "I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD," notably using exactly 12 Ds.

At the 2025 Grammys, she may have dropped another clue by wearing earrings adorned with 12 red gemstones.

To recall, back in December, US Weekly reported that Taylor Swift was thinking about starting a new album and possibly going back on tour in 2026, though it would likely be on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour.

A source said she had such a positive experience with Eras that she's eager to do something similar again. Performing and connecting with her fans has been really motivating for her.

However, plans are still up in the air and will depend a lot on how things go over the next year with Travis Kelce.

With these surprising developments, it's possible that Swift's 12th studio album could be arriving sooner than anticipated.