Ariana Grande Details Dark Times, Mental Health Struggles While Working on 'Sweetener' and 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande recently reflected on the immense personal challenges she faced while working on her albums "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

During an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, she detailed how grief, anxiety, and PTSD shaped the music that helped her navigate some of the darkest moments of her life.

Production on "Sweetener" began following the tragic 2017 Manchester bombing outside her concert, which claimed 22 lives.

According to DailyMail, the emotional toll was heavy, and just a month after the album's release in August 2018, she suffered another devastating loss—her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose. These events left her struggling deeply with her mental health.

While she engaged in therapy and worked to manage PTSD, anxiety, and depression, she found that making music was one of the factors that contributed to her healing.

As she tried to move forward, Miller's passing made it difficult to process her emotions. To cope, she quickly channeled her feelings into "Thank U, Next," which was completed in just two weeks and released in February 2019.

Recently, Grande also received her first Oscar nomination for her role in "Wicked."

Ariana Grande Defied Industry Norms

Grande described the urgency behind making the album, emphasizing how it was a form of emotional survival and an outlet to bring some lightness into a difficult period.

People said her record label initially hesitated to release another album so soon after "Sweetener," as such a quick turnaround was uncommon in the industry.

However, Grande pushed forward, believing that it was necessary for her well-being rather than following conventional album release strategies.

Despite her struggles, she has now reached a milestone moment in her career with her Oscar nomination. Overcome with emotion, she shared her gratitude on social media, describing the recognition as overwhelming and deeply meaningful.

Her journey through pain and healing has resonated deeply with fans, who have found comfort in her music. Looking back, she described the experience of making these albums as therapeutic and liberating.