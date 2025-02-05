Ozzy Osbourne to Reunite With Black Sabbath for One Final Show in Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne is returning to where it all started for the conclusion of Black Sabbath.

The famed metal singer and the band will be reuniting for one final, epic show that has been titled Back to the Beginning. It will be a charity event that will be held in Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.

Osbourne, 76, announced the news in a lengthy post to his social media account son Feb. 5 and shared that he will play a short solo set before he reunites with the members of the band thereafter.

"It's my time to go Back to the Beginning....time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever," Osbourne said in a statement that was included in the tweet.

Dubbed "the greatest heavy metal show ever," there will be a bevy of legendary bands playing in the show as well. Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Anthrax and Alice In Chains are among the other acts. More names are set to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Feb. 14 at 10am GMT and can be found here.

Profits from the event will be donated toward various charities, including Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

The original @BlackSabbath – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will play for the first time in 20 years. The band will take to the stage to headline BACK TO THE BEGINNING on July 5th at Villa Park.



The all-star event will celebrate the true creators of… pic.twitter.com/cfqyxyWQxo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 5, 2025

Black Sabbath is often credited as the founders of the heavy metal genre and have sold more than 75 million records to date. The band's first eight albums included Osbourne and together they made the landmark Paranoid album. It became the band's only album to reach the No. 1 spot on the UK Albums Chart until they released 13 in 2013. The album, which included the classics "Paranoid" and "Iron Man," is often credited as being one of the greatest albums of all time.

Osbourne left the band in 1979 in order to pursue a solo career that ended up being successful as well. He released songs such as "Crazy Train" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home." He was replaced by various singers such as Ronnie James Dio and Ian Gillan in Black Sabbath before he returned to the band in 1997.

The last time that the original lineup took the stage together was in 2005 when they performed at the 2005 Ozzfest Tour.

Since then, Osbourne has faced several serious health issues, including Parkinson's as well as an extensive spinal surgery in 2022.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told BBC News that the Villa Park show will definitely be his final show.

"He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone," she said. "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop."

"This is his full stop," she added.