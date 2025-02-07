Diddy Accused of Anally Raping A 17-Year-Old Boy in a Nightclub in New Disturbing Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs is the target of a fresh lawsuit, which alleges that the music mogul drugged and raped a 17-year-old boy in a SoHo nightclub, as a slew of sexual assault allegations pile up against him.

As per AllHipHop, the alleged incident reportedly happened in a remote location in a private club in New York City.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, alleges Combs attacked him in a back area of the club.

The exact details of the alleged assault have not been made public, other than that they are deeply disturbing.

In a lawsuit submitted by a man known in the court papers by the name "John Doe," the lawsuit alleges that Diddy and his men assaulted the teenager, whom they say were offered to come to the club for a networking opportunity.

In the suit, Doe alleges that Diddy and his accomplices drugged him by placing something in his drink.

The assault allegedly took place when the plaintiff could not move, react, and understand what was happening.

"Doe was ultimately anally raped by Combs in the back room of the nightclub. He could not stop the assault on him. He was defenseless. To this day, Doe often has nightmares of being in the backroom of the nightclub, watching as Combs takes him from behind," said Tony Buzbee, Doe's attorney.

Diddy is portrayed as "a predator" who uses his wealth and fame to lure men and women into situations where they are victimized, the lawsuit alleges.

Those allegations mirror claims about Diddy in previous lawsuits, in which not only women accused him of a pattern of coercion and drugging at his parties.

Diddy Moved To Dismiss Drugging, Sex Assault Claims By Aspiring Male Musician

Also this week, a new lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting an aspiring male musician in 2015.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee for a man who is listed as John Doe, claims that the sexual battery caused him physical and emotional pain and that he believed there was a chance he may be hurt.

As per USA TODAY, the incident allegedly happened at an after-party in Los Angeles around the time Doe was 23 years old and establishing a business relationship with Combs. The suit claims that Combs offered Doe a record deal and studio opportunities, prompting her to attend an event where the alleged assault occurred.

According to the lawsuit: "The conduct described herein is shockingly typical of how defendant Sean Combs conducted himself for many years," the lawsuit states. "Sean Combs believed he was above the law. He is not."

The lawsuit alleges Doe was initially booked to perform at QC's 20/20 in Montebello, Calif. Following his performance, Doe went to an after-party, where he was introduced to drugs and alcohol.

The suit claims that Combs ordered a drink for Doe that was made with Ciroc vodka and that after drinking it, Doe began feeling faint. Later, he was knocked unconscious.

In his suit, Doe says he woke up to find Combs fondling him and alleges Combs threatened to ruin his chances in the industry if he pushed back.

Ultimately, Doe escaped the venue without reporting the incident for fear of reprisal in the industry.

The suit also targets multiple companies linked to Combs, claiming they helped protect him from his alleged wrongdoing by failing to adopt appropriate measures to prevent such conduct.

Arrested in September 2024, Combs is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. He has a trial set for May 5.