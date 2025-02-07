Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Have Awkward Run-In at New York Fashion Week

Calvin Klein made a notable return to New York Fashion Week, unveiling its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. The event was marked by the presence of fashion icons and celebrities, including a significant moment involving model Kendall Jenner and her former partner, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

Jenner graced the runway, showcasing a nude skin-colored skirt as well as an oversized jacket. Her look was completed with flats, showcasing the brand's minimalist aesthetic.

Seated in the front row was Bad Bunny, observing the show in a simple back suit and white t-shirt, as Jenner walked past. This occurrence drew attention due to their past relationship, which had been a subject of intense public interest.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked romantically in early 2023. Their relationship garnered significant media coverage, with the pair making several public appearances together, including attending high-profile events like the Met Gala and various fashion shows. However, by December 2023, reports indicated that the couple had amicably parted ways after less than a year of dating.

Despite their separation, both Jenner and Bad Bunny have maintained successful careers in their respective fields. Jenner continues to be a prominent figure in the fashion industry, walking for esteemed designers and starring in major campaigns. Bad Bunny remains a dominant force in the music scene, releasing chart-topping albums and collaborating with various artists.

Bad Bunny's latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, has achieved remarkable success since its release. The album has maintained the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart for three consecutive weeks.

With 15 new songs from Debí Tirar Más Fotos entering the Billboard Hot 100, his total number of charting singles has risen from 98 to 113, making him the first Latin artist to surpass 100 entries on this chart.

In addition to his chart success, Bad Bunny achieved a historic milestone by selling over 400,000 tickets for his residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in just four hours, Los 40 reports.