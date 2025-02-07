Diddy's Social Media Activity Called Into Question After Sending 'Thank You' Note to Kanye West on Instagram While on Jail

In a twist of irony, Kanye West has recently declared support for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who now resides under the roof of Brooklyn's finest institution—the Metropolitan Detention Center over sex crime charges.

This request is a far cry from the relationship that the two hip-hop moguls previously shared, in which they were constantly embroiled in a public feud.

West went to social media to thank Diddy and stated plans for a Yeezy clothing line with Diddy's Sean John brand.

Diddy responded on Instagram by sharing the Yeezy website link and captioning the post, "Thank you to my brother @Ye."

In light of the fact that Combs is locked up, this has drawn criticism, as it's unknown whether his access to his account was while in holding.

It's also possible that a team member could be posting on his behalf, something a lot of celebrities do when they're having legal issues.

Diddy's Social Media Activity While Locked Up

Needless to say, this isn't the first time Diddy is trending online for his social media activity. In the past, he was able to get a birthday post up for his daughter, Love Sean Combs, from behind bars.

Comments were turned off, but the post included photos of his daughter with an emotional caption.

As per PEOPLE, Combs has also allegedly managed to make a few phone calls to family members who are concerned about him, and he is particularly worried about his three children under the age of 18, who are said to be upset about their father's plight.

Combs was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering in September, among other serious charges, and is now 54. He has entered a not-guilty plea, with a trial date scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Diddy's attorney still believes that his client is innocent and will win in court.

Critics of Diddy have reacted against West's praise of him, but West is unfazed. West took to social media, expressing, "I have nothing else to lose," and criticized celebrities' silence around Diddy.

West also announced that he planned to split the profits of their business evenly and that, in Diddy's absence from jail, he would direct Diddy's share to singer Justin Bieber.