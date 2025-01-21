Billy Ray Cyrus has opened up about his "disastrous" performance at President Donald Trump's Liberty Ball event, addressing the technical difficulties that made his set a memorable but chaotic moment — one that was much talked about across social media.

Indeed, as many have already seen, the 63-year-old country singer performed during Trump's inaugural festivities on Monday, facing unexpected equipment failures mid-performance.

"I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not," Cyrus told People after the fact.

"I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I've learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You're on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell," he added.

Cyrus' "Disastrous" Trump Performance

Cyrus began his set Monday with a subdued performance of his and Lil Nas X's hit "Old Town Road," singing along with a video of the rapper displayed on a screen.

However, issues began to surface when he transitioned into his 1992 smash "Achy Breaky Heart."

With no backing track and his guitar malfunctioning, Cyrus attempted an a cappella version of the song.

He moved around the stage snapping his fingers and speaking the lyrics rather than singing them, as the crowd looked on.

"Check? Is anybody awake?" Cyrus joked during the performance, visibly searching backstage for help. "Y'all want me to sing more, or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?"

He added, "In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight.'"

Billy Ray Cyrus bizarre and technical difficulty filled performance at Donald Trump's Inauguration is the perfect representation of how inept and sad the next 4 years will be. pic.twitter.com/py1zzF9FXh — Dusty Smith (@cultofdusty1) January 21, 2025

Despite the challenges, Cyrus subsequently underscored his gratitude for the opportunity to perform. "I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me," he said.

"I was there for the people, and we had a blast," Cyrus added. "That's called rock n roll!"

The performance sparked reactions across social media, with some calling it "cringe-worthy" and others expressing concern for the star.

Trump needs to pardon Billy Ray Cyrus for that performance because it was a crime. — Brooks Johnson (@BrooksCJohnson) January 21, 2025

However, Cyrus remained upbeat, brushing off the criticism and focusing on the experience.

Other performers at the inauguration included Nelly, Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood, with some also facing similar technical problems. Carrie Underwood delivered an a cappella version of "America the Beautiful" in the Capitol rotunda after her set was delayed. See more reactions to the performance under the video.

