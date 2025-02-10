Bryan Adams Fans Left Disappointed As Fatberg Blocks Sewer, Cuts Water Supply to Perth Concert Venue

Bryan Adams' fans in Perth were left disappointed on Sunday night after the Canadian rocker's sold-out concert at RAC Arena was canceled due to a massive fatberg blocking the city's sewer system.

The fatberg, an accumulation of fat, grease, and rags, caused water overflow near the venue, making it unsafe for concertgoers, BBC said.

Fans had been waiting outside for hours. The delay was initially explained as a leak in the septic tanks.

However, by 9 pm, when Adams was set to take the stage, officials confirmed the show's cancellation.

The concert promoter, Frontier Touring, issued a statement explaining that the issue was beyond their control. "The problem impacted all of Wellington Street, and it was deemed unsafe for patrons to enter the arena," the statement read.

Refunds will be automatically issued to ticket holders.

Perth Water Corp Confirms Fatberg Blocked Bryan Adams' Show at RAC Arena

According to Billboard, the Water Corporation, which manages Perth's water and sewage systems, confirmed that the blockage was a fatberg in one of the key water mains under Wellington Street.

CEO Pat Donovan assured the public that efforts had been made to clear the blockage, but it was determined that the situation could not be resolved in time for the concert.

The authorities had explored alternative solutions but ultimately concluded that they could not handle the needs of the 16,000 expected attendees.

Adams, who is currently on his "So Happy It Hurts" tour in Australia, apologized to his fans on social media and expressed regret over the situation.

"I'm really sorry we couldn't make this happen tonight — I was so looking forward to seeing you all," he wrote. The concert will be rescheduled, and fans are encouraged to check for updates.

Despite the unfortunate event, Adams will continue his tour with scheduled performances in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne later this week. Fans in these cities are still eagerly anticipating his performances.