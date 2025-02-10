Jack White Slams 'Entitled' Fans Expecting Extra Long Concerts: 'It's a Rock Show, Not a Marvel Movie'

Jack White has slammed what he describes as "entitled" fans who expect "extra long" performances during his shows.

The former White Stripes frontman expressed frustration with fan expectations regarding setlists, emphasizing that his concerts are rock gigs, not "Marvel movies or Vegas residencies."

His comments, posted on Instagram on February 8, came as he continued his North American tour in support of his latest album, No Name.

White explained that he has noticed a growing belief among some concertgoers that the longer the performance, the better the show.

He pushed back against this notion, pointing out that a show's length should not determine its quality.

According to NME, when reflecting on his musical influences, White referenced bands like The Beatles and The Ramones, who played brief but impactful sets. If I could, I would do the same at this moment in my performing life," White said, explaining that he prefers to keep his sets short and punchy.

Jack White Defends Show Lengths, Explains Rock Is About Essence, Not Length

The musician also addressed the issue of ticket prices, which some fans believe should guarantee extended shows.

White clarified that his performances do not involve laser light shows, pyrotechnics, or other large-scale production elements found in arena concerts.

Instead, he emphasized that his shows are about the essence of rock and roll, which he sees as "a living, breathing organism."

White's sets typically last 90 minutes and feature 20 to 25 songs. He stressed that he aims to offer this kind of experience.

He cited examples of short but memorable shows that left audiences inspired, pointing out that length doesn't always equate to greatness.

White is committed to reading the room and delivering a performance that matches the energy of the crowd, regardless of its duration.

As his tour continues, White reassures fans that he remains dedicated to providing genuine rock experiences. "Whether it's 20 minutes or two hours, I'm giving the room what the room is prompting me to do," he said. Fans can expect more of his raw, authentic performances as the tour rolls on.