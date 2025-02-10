Soulja Boy Unleashes Twitter Fury on Blueface and Marlon Wayans: 'Keep Selling Your Souls'

On Monday, rapper Soulja Boy used Twitter to post a number of incendiary tweets aimed at fellow rapper Blueface and comedian Marlon Wayans. The social media eruption is the latest in a long line of high-profile conflicts for Soulja Boy, who has a history of feuding with other celebrities.

Soulja Boy's first shots were aimed at Marlon Wayans, alleging that the actor "sold his soul." His tweets were rife with slurs and personal attacks, an ongoing theme between the two artists.

He wrote: "Marlon Wayans you a b*tch and u not funny shut up n**ga. "Keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d*cks."

Marlon Wayans you a bitch and u not funny shut up nigga keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up dicks — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) February 11, 2025

The friction goes back to when Wayans blasted Soulja Boy for reportedly accepting a gig at an event for former President Donald Trump to celebrate his inauguration.

Although the rapper received backlash for his participation, Soulja Boy defended the move during a livestream, citing money. "They paid me a bag," he stated, noting that former presidents have not afforded him the same opportunities.

In a previous interview with 101.1 The Wiz, Wayans criticized Soulja Boy for agreeing to perform at the event, suggesting that the rapper didn't know the nature of the invitation he was responding to.

"Soulja, he been canceled," Wayans said, as quoted by HotNewHipHop. "Soulja Boy better go and get that check... He don't care."

Performers, he thought, probably initially thought the event was about cryptocurrency, not politics.

After Soulja Boy's onslaught on Wayans, he turned his attention to Blueface, mocking the rapper for getting a charge for beating up a man while locked up.

I heard you in jail getting raped in the booty @bluefacebleedem — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) February 11, 2025

Despite Soulja Boy claiming in early 2024 that he wanted to move on from his feud with Blueface, his latest tweets tend to say otherwise.

"I'm going to squash this whole thing, man. I'm over this s**t," he said on Instagram Live, as quoted by HotNewHipHop. "Ain't nothing good going to come from beefing with death or jail." It seems like the "Crank That" rapper changed his mind.

The latest incident adds to Soulja Boy's long history of public feuds, and it comes despite his and his co-rappers' pledges to end such brawls.