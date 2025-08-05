Soulja Boy Gave Low-Energy Set and 'Looked Off,' Witness Says Before Gun Arrest

Soulja Boy was arrested early Sunday morning for having a firearm while being a felon. This happened right after he sang at his own birthday bash in West Hollywood.

The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was put in a cop car around 2:30 AM. during a traffic stop in Los Angeles. He was riding in a car when cops saw a gun inside. It is not clear why they stopped the car at first. He was put in jail at LAPD's Wilshire Division just after 6 AM.

Set Raises Eyebrows at Nightclub

Way had taken the stage hours earlier at Poppy nightclub for a birthday event he promoted on social media. "Who sliding with me?" he wrote in an Instagram Story inviting fans to join the celebration. Roughly 15 hours before his arrest, he posted another video flashing chains and saying, "I don't need no security."

One attendee at the party told The Mirror US the performance felt off from the start. "Something was a little off," the witness said. "He was not even singing his songs while performing, his energy was not the same as it usually is." The witness said they had seen Soulja Boy perform before and this set didn't match his usual style or energy.

The event flyer advertised the Saturday night show as a birthday celebration. Way turned 35 this month.

The arrest adds to more legal troubles for the rapper. In April, a Los Angeles jury made him pay over $4 million to an ex-assistant who accused him of abuser. The rapper has said the charges and wants to appeal the verdict.

Still, Way has kept busy. In mid-July, he performed with Bow Wow at SeaWorld San Diego. The show was part of the 2025 Summer Spectacular Concert Series. They performed songs like "Donk," "Pretty Boy Swag," and "Use Me."

It came after a big 2024 show at the same place, where fans said Soulja Boy was the first rapper to sing at SeaWorld.

Way first got a lot of fans in 2007 with his hit "Crank That (Soulja Boy)," which was top on the Billboard Hot 100 and got him a Grammy nomination.