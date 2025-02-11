Irv Gotti's Last Power Move Before Death Reportedly Sparks Family Feud Over $300M Inheritance

Irv Gotti, the musical architect of Murder Inc. Records, passed away at the age of 54 with complications from a stroke.

But while fans and loved ones say their final goodbyes to the legend, AllHipHop reported that a family feud over the sale of his $300 million music catalog has allegedly come to a boil hot enough to raise questions about the future of his estate.

As one of the men who helped create the grimy sound that defined late 1990s and early 2000s hip-hop, Gotti affected the music industry.

Producing for DMX, Ja Rule, and Ashanti helped establish his name as a visionary producer and businessman.

Now, the $300 million value of his recently sold music catalog has rumbled things a bit for his family.

According to family sources speaking with AllHipHop, Gotti left control of his estate to his eldest daughter. It is said to have created a rift in the family as different members battle for a say on the immense estate.

Details on the management of the estate are kept private, but the opportunity for disputes is huge.

Legal experts say these sorts of disputes aren't uncommon when large sums of money are at stake.

"Personally, I've seen this happen in families at all levels. Even a couple of thousand dollars can split folks apart," commented AllHipHop correspondent Houston Williams,"

"But at the end of the day, Irv made his choice. He seemed to believe his eldest daughter was the best person to handle his legacy, and at this point, the rest of the family may have no choice but to follow her lead," he added.

Hip-Hop Mogul Irv Gotti Funeral Details

Irving "Irv Gotti" Lorenzo is set to be celebrated big during his funeral service on Feb. 18, with the family of the late music executive making arrangements for a large-scale celebration.

His service takes place at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens, which holds up to 2,500 guests.

Fans and artists have flocked online to pay tribute to and celebrate Gotti after his passing.

His children shared a statement on Instagram, which read, "Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations."

Gotti is survived by children Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan Wilson; brother and Murder Inc. co-founder Chris Gotti; his mother, Nee Nee Lorenzo; and sisters Tina and Angie.

As per TMZ, Gotti had diabetes for several years and, more than six months ago, suffered a slight stroke. Just read through all the ways he had changed his lifestyle to preserve his health, including dietary changes.

Gotti's family has asked for privacy while they mourn his death but said it was comforting to know he will live on in his music as well as in their hearts and those of his fans.