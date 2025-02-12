Taylor Swift Gets Unlikely Defenders in Saquon Barkley, Tomi Lahren After Getting Brutally Booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is shaking off the boos she received at the Super Bowl and has gained support from two unlikely supporters.

The "Cruel Summer" singer was in attendance at Super Bowl 59 to support boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles would go on to triumph over the Chiefs, one of the players from the Eagles has shown support amid the singer getting booed at the event.

"I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there," Saquon Barkley told Howard Stern per NBC Sports.

Barkley went on to praise Swift for bringing a new audience to the NFL.

"She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger. We're all about, in football, we're all about how can we expand the game and make it more internationally and we're traveling to Brazil and we're traveling to Mexico, and apparently we're traveling to Australia soon, so we're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting," he added.

Barkley was not the only unlikely supporter of Swift as conservative commentator Tomi Lahren also showed support for the chart-topping artist.

Lahren shared a lengthy post to her X account on Feb. 10, the day after the Super Bowl, to defend Swift from the hate that she received at the game.

"I know I see this differently than a lot of my conservative friends, but I didn't like nor do I celebrate the booing of Taylor Swift. What did she do to any of y'all? I get that she endorsed Kamala but that's her right. Are we supposed to hate someone because they have different political opinions?" Lahren said.

The commentator went on to call Swift a "wholesome and talented performer" before noting her kindness to others.

"Overall, she is a wholesome and talented performer, who, by all accounts, is kind to her crew and a nice person," she added.

Lahren concluded her message by sayings can't celebrate the booing for having a simple difference in political opinion.

"I don't celebrate that kind of thing being booed just because she voted for someone that I didn't," she shared.

The Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl with a final score of 40-22 with the Eagles taking an early lead in the game and maintaining it throughout the game. Swift's defenders of her Super Bowl appearance come as a video surfaced of Swift tipping workers after the Grammys.