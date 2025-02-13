Freddie Gibbs Takes Shots at Drake and PartyNextDoor for Stealing His Cover Art: 'I'm Flattered'

Freddie Gibbs is calling out Drake and PartyNextDoor for the cover art for their album Some Sexy Songs for You.

On X, Gibbs and others called out Drake and PartyNextDoor for using similar images to his albums in the past including the usage of the "$" sign as well as the heavy use of rabbits in the cover art for Some Sexy Songs for You.

In particular, people drew comparisons between Gibbs' project $oul $old $eperately that features a bunny. Gibbs himself got in on the comparisons and claimed that the duo stole the design for the album cover from him.

"D-mn they even stole the rabbits too. I'm flattered," he said on X.

"This is another example of why n----as don't f--k with Drake—he stole Gibbs' entire branding. I hope this brings hella eyes to '$oul $old $eperately' because it's a classic," another person chimed in online.

"@FreddieGibbs This man Drake have no creativity," added another.

"Using the $$$ and rabbit from @FreddieGibbs is nasty work," another added.

While there were many fans on Gibbs' side, others supported Drake and PartyNextDoor.

"Yeah your milk dud head a-s better milk this lil one sided beef you got with some bunny rabbits and dollar signs cos you'll get paid better off rage bait tweeting than your lyrical gymnastics," one person commented online.

This led Gibbs to unleash a response on the "bots" that were harassing him.

"Not the bots coming for me lol," he replied.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's album will be released on Valentine's Day and they shared the tracklist for the project on Feb. 13. The album will contain a total of 21 tracks, including the previously teased "Crying In Chanel."

Another song on the project is called "Brian Steele," which is named after the lawyer that represented Young Thug during his RICO case. Features for the album have not been revealed at this time, though fans speculate Young Thug will be on it given "Brian Steele."