Young Thug's 'GOAT' Lawyer Brian Steel FaceTimes Him in Ultimate Flex

Giving students at Emory Law School an unexpected surprise, Young Thug's commonly regarded "GOAT" lawyer Brian Steel introduced him to the classroom via FaceTime during a guest lecture in Atlanta.

Young Thug gave a speech encouraging law school students to become defense attorneys 🎓🔥



“I think it’s very important to help people out of their situations… Everybody makes mistakes, we’re human… And I feel like we need more people like Brian Steel on this earth.” pic.twitter.com/VPkeNYI9te — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 6, 2024

From the call, Young Thug gave a speech encouraging the law school students to become defense attorneys, saying "I think it's very important to help people out of their situations... Everybody makes mistakes, we're human," he shared. "And I feel like we need more people like Brian Steel on this earth."

Steel is largely responsible for the rapper's freedom, accepting a plea deal that brought him home. Initially facing up to 40 years in prison, the veteran attorney was able to lead Thug's legal team through the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia history. He faced charges of gang activity, drug offenses, and firearm possession.

Social media has been vocally supportive of Steel, who fought valiantly and meticulously for the Atlanta-based rapper.

Brian Steel just asked if he could be housed with his client while he’s in custody on his criminal contempt so they can prepare for trial. This guy is so good it’s hard to articulate. — Ben Mozingo (@benzingo) June 10, 2024

Brian Steel is a local celebrity. I’ve seen him twice since Thug took his plea and people were waiting in line to take pictures with him or introduce themselves https://t.co/hwkHdrTK07 — TheeLitigousBob⚖️ (@AffidavitAmber) November 6, 2024

That boy Brian Steel is an absolute junkyard dog. You could tell from this presser that he wanted to beat the state so bad and was mad that he had to take a plea. His client is coming home tonight and that’s not enough, that’s the lawyer you need. https://t.co/YXXIwSuKJP — Div-e-Sepid (@IlladopeRecords) November 1, 2024

Brian Steel worth every penny ain’t he — Kellyn (@kellyndyann) October 31, 2024

Dubbed "Atlanta's busiest celebrity attorney," Steel has been defending those accused of criminal misconduct since 1991, priding himself on assisting those who have the odds stacked against them. "When people call me to ask for help, I'm honored," he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution."I find it the greatest privilege to help people in need."

While the world has celebrated Young Thug's return home, Steel has expressed remorse for not beating the state, feeling like his work as an attorney was not fully seen through. Yet still, he continues to be celebrated nationally.