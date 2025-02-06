Kanye West Claims He Was an Emperor in Japan in His Past Life, Predicts Daughter North's Future

Kanye West calls himself "the greatest" and says his daughter, North, will be the next big music icon.

The 47-year-old MC dropped the bizarre comment when he visited Justin Laboy's podcast "The Download" and spoke about his prediction for his 11-year-old daughter's future.

"Her album is going to be insane," West said, as quoted by The Mirror. "Everything that I learned, I could have it flow through her.

He continued, "[I want] her to become the greatest, the next frontier because we're like the Kings in Africa or something where it's just passed down. Like I'm the hands down greatest so she going to be the hands down greatest."

West's eldest child with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, North has already dipped her toes in the entertainment industry — appearing in music videos with her dad and voicing a character in the 2023 movie "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie."

Claims of a 'Past Life'

While discussing his love for Japan, West revealed that it is a place of "respect" for him and full of spirituality. He followed to share that his wife, Bianca Censori, shared a strange claim.

"My wife said that in a past life, I was a king, I was an emperor out here," he said.

West and Censori, an Australian model, 30, married in early 2023, shortly after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized.

Red Carpet Controversy

The pair turned heads at the Grammy Awards this week when Censori went bra-free in a nude transparent dress. Her daring ensemble — which she slowly stripped down to from a fur coat — was a hot topic on social media.

According to a body language expert who spoke to The Mirror, West appeared to gaze at his wife as though she were his "prized professional accomplishment."

Analyst Judi James said, "Kanye mimicked lots of poses—some like a bodyguard, though with his hands folded at his front torso, and others standing back to let her shine."

Alongside the controversial figure that is his Ye moniker, West has continued to make waves in the entertainment world with his public statements and actions.