Offset Appears to Brag About Cheating on Cardi B in New Song: 'I Ain't Sorry About S**t'

Offset and Cardi B are planning on getting divorced and now there may be a reason as to why that is.

On Feb. 14, Offset released a new song called "Ten," which seemingly hints that he was cheating on Cardi during the course of their relationship.

"I ain't sorry 'bout s**t, what you talm' bout'? / You knew a n----a was a dog like a rottweiler / So many h**s, I do the most when I'm out," he raps on the track.

Offset continued to seemingly slam his estranged wife by saying that he no longer needs her and that his love lies with money.

"I don't need you, I got money / I don't miss you, I got money / Love you, but not like money," he raps in the song.

Cardi has not responded to the apparent jabs.

In December, Offset described Cardi B as "single and miserable."

Cardi had previously urged him to sign the divorce papers that day so she could move on from the drama.

"So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about d-ck?? You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F--k off and sign the papers TODAY," the rapper said via TMZ.

Tensions flared again earlier this year when Cardi was seen partying with Quavo, Offset's fellow Migos member, prompting Offset to fire off some heated words toward her.

"Sent me a pic of a N---- attacking you from the back [crying laughing emoji] your friend been smacked too," he tweeted.

In another post, he wrote, "F--- the OPps idc. I'm back to me offset f--- ya."

Cardi also accused Offset and his mother of robbing her. In a Twitter Spaces, Cardi slammed Offset, saying: "I ain't listen after you and your momma robbed me."

She doubled down on the statement saying that they "robbed me cold," but issued a warning to Offset to stop "f--ing playing with me."

Cardi B just revealed in her recent space that F-List Rapper, Offset is now a dead beat father to her kids.



She said he didn't buy a single gift for her kids on Christmas day but he bought for his other kids.



What kind of evil father is this? pic.twitter.com/mmBc2eqqHU — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) January 14, 2025

Despite sharing three children -- daughter Kulture, son Wave, and a baby girl whose name they have kept private -- the couple has struggled to find common ground. Cardi officially filed for divorce from Offset in the summer of 2024.