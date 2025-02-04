Doechii's Post About Getting Fired Five Years Ago Goes Viral

Doechii made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but her life wasn't always so glamorous.

In a resurfaced post from five years ago that has gone viral, Doechii discusses getting fired from her job. Because of this, she shares that it's her time to get into music since she has nothing left to lose at that point.

"So I got fired today. Who cares? Maybe tomorrow I'm just gonna go to a whole bunch of studios and ask if they have any like internships open," she begins.

"I don't know. I'll just go in. Record labels, companies...I'm just gonna go in and ask. I have nothing to lose," Doechii adds.

However, the post ends with a perfect foreshadowing moment.

"I'll let you know how that goes," she concludes.

It obviously turned out well for Doechii as she not only picked up her first Grammy on Feb. 2, but she made history in the process. The rapper won an award for Best Rap Album for her Alligator Bites Never Heal project. In doing so, she became only the third woman in history to take home the trophy. Only Lauryn Hill and Cardi B have won the award before her.

During her emotional speech after winning the award, the 26-year-old rapper shared that she "put my heart and my soul into this mixtape" and that she "went through so much and I dedicated myself to sobriety."

"I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I wanna tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can't be here, that you're too dark or that you're not smart enough or that you're too dramatic or you're too loud. You are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are and I'm a testimony," she added.

In addition to being nominated for Best Rap Album, Doechii also scored nominations for Best Rap Performance for her song "Nissan Altima" as well as a nomination in the Best New Artist category. However, she lost out on both, with the latter going to Chappell Roan.

Later in the night, she took to the stage to perform a medley of her songs "Catfish" and "Denial is a River" which had A-listers in the audience -- including Billie Eilish, SZA and Jay-Z -- visibly impressed.

Doechii previously made history as the first female rapper that was signed to Top Dawg Entertainment and broke through with her viral 2023 hit "What It Is (Block Boy)," which has gone on to achieve Platinum status for the sales equivalent of 1,000,000 units in the United States.