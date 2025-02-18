Bad Bunny Addresses Fans' Disappointment Over Dating Kendall Jenner and Partying With Celebs: 'I Needed Time for Myself'

Bad Bunny has addressed his fans' concerns over his past relationship with Kendall Jenner, as well as his lifestyle partying with other celebrities.

The 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper sat down with The Cut for a compelling interview, dishing on his romantic life as well as his life as a celebrity and the pressure to represent Puerto Rico. During a period of time that made headlines, Bad Bunny had a house in the Hollywood Hills and was rumored to have been double dating with other celebrity couples such as Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Fans were worries that he had abandoned his roots for the Hollywood lifestyle. In his new interview, Bad Bunny shared that in reality, he had never missed his home in Puerto Rico more.

"I missed it too much. And I thought, Bro, this was my decision, because I needed some time for myself. That's when I began empathizing more with people who leave without wanting to. Like, people who have to make that difficult decision for their family, for their children's future, for themselves. And that thought hurt," he told the outlet.

Bad Bunny returned to Puerto Rico and went on to discuss the difficulties his generation faces such as financial and political disasters that he says are "another stage of colonization."

He also shared that there is much of the history of that which is left out in school.

"That's basically 500 years in between of history that they don't teach us," he said of being taught that Christopher Columbus "discovered" the island and that Puerto Rico's first democratically was elected governor in 1948.

"They don't talk about all the gringo governors that stole us just like Spain did. And all the gringo governors that killed Puerto Ricans, same as Spain f--king killed Taínos," he adds.

Bad Bunny took his heritage and put it into his new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

"It feels like I'm protecting my music, the essence of what everything is...It's something that's part of me — not because I'm Bad Bunny but because I'm Benito," he added.

The album has been incredibly successful for Bad Bunny and has topped the Billboard 200 chart and spawned a viral TikTok trend with the title track showcasing people's lives through their pictures -- a nod to the album's name, which translates to I Should've Taken More Photos in English.

Bad Bunny is set to perform a series of shows at a residency in Puerto Rico to promote the album later this year.

"I'm really excited to go on tour but at home. In the morning, I can be there playing dominoes with my grandfather, and at night I can be onstage," he said of the residency.

It will run between July and August at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.