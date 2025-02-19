Watch Rihanna Shut Down a Reporter After A$AP Rocky's Not Guilty Verdict With a Simple Hand Gesture

Rihanna kept it simple with a response when a reporter tried to ask a very personal question to A$AP Rocky about his emotional trial.

In a video that has been circulating around social media, Rocky was asked by a reporter outside of the courthouse how it felt losing his childhood best friend, referencing the relationship between Rocky and A$AP Relli, who accused the rapper of shooting him.

"A$AP how does it feel losing your childhood best friend?" the reporter asked.

Rihanna answered the question for her man with a simple hand gesture when she placed her hand out, palm facing the crowd and swiped it to one side. She also quipped, "How do you think it feels?"

Rihanna shuts down someone asking A$AP Rocky personal questions following his Not Guilty verdict:

"How do you think it feels?"



"How do you think it feels?"

Rocky was found not guilty of felony assault charges that stemmed from a 2021 incident where it was alleged that he fired a gun twice in the direction of Relli when the two of them engaged in a a confrontation.

Rocky denied a plea deal that was offered to him. It would have had the rapper serve 180 days in jail as well as be on probation. Had he been convicted of all the charges against him, Rocky would have faced up to 24 years in prison. Once his verdict had been announced, Rocky leaped over to Rihanna in the court room, an action that has spawned countless memes on the internet.

Asap rocky jumps and hugs Rihanna after being found not guilty

Rocky also had a simple message after his verdict. "Don't be dumb," he posted on X.

DON'T BE DUMB

The jury unanimously sided with Rocky and Rihanna took to social media to give her response to the verdict and praised God in the process.

"THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!" she said in a post to her Instagram Story.

Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky being found not guilty for assault:



"THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY! 🙏🏿"

Nicki Minaj also shared her praise over the situation in her own post to social media. She shared a picture of Rihanna and Rocky, along with their kids Riot and RZA.

"To God be the glory," Minaj captioned the close.

Nicki Minaj via Instagram

While the criminal matters may be over for the couple, their legal battle with Relli is not over as he has also filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky. In it, he is seeking damages for the alleged emotional distress the incident has caused him as well as financial losses from the situation. The result of the case has not been determined at this time.