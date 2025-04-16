A$AP Rocky Reveals the Differences Between His and Rihanna's Sons, RZA and Riot

A$AP Rocky recently opened up about his family life, offering lighthearted and heartfelt insights into raising his two sons, RZA and Riot, with global music icon Rihanna.

In a new interview with Vogue published April 15, the rapper, 36, talked about how his sons have their own unique personalities.

RZA, who turns 3 soon, is more quiet and loves books. "The older one, he stays to himself—he likes his books," Rocky said.

But their younger son, Riot, who is 21 months old, is the complete opposite. "He likes to take stuff from his brother so his brother can chase him,"

According to ENews, Rocky explained, laughing about how active Riot already is. The lively toddler even inspired Rocky's 2023 song, "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)."

This fun-loving personality also shows at home. Rihanna, 37, recently told Harper's Bazaar that Riot wakes up full of energy and ready to sing.

"He's just hilarious," she said. "He's my alarm in the morning. He's not taking no for an answer from anyone."

A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna Is His "Everything" in Heartfelt Interview

While the kids keep things busy, Rocky and Rihanna still take time to enjoy their bond. Rocky called their love "internal, external, infinite, the past, and the future." He also mentioned how close Rihanna is with his grandmother, Cathy.

Cathy, A$AP Rocky's mother, made a brief appearance during the interview and spoke positively about Rihanna.

She described her as grounded and expressed her approval of her grandson's choice, sharing that she's genuinely happy for him.

"I'm glad that he settled down, and I'm happy with who he settled down with." Rocky smiled and added, "She loves her some Rih Rih."

The couple first started dating in 2019, and made it public the next year. They welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022 and their second, Riot, in August 2023, Complex said.

Rihanna recently posted a heartfelt message for International Women's Day, honoring the special role of being a mom. She shared baby pictures of both boys and wrote, "By far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman...my little miracles!"