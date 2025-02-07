A$AP Rocky's Friend Twelvyy Testifies: Hollywood Shooting Involved Non-Lethal Prop Which Relli Called a 'Fake-Ass Gun'

A$AP Rocky's longtime friend and collaborator, A$AP Twelvyy, testified in his defense at his Los Angeles trial on Friday, revealing crucial details about the alleged Hollywood shooting incident.

Twelvyy, who has been a part of the A$AP Mob alongside both Rocky and the accuser, A$AP Relli, explained that the gun Rocky carried during the confrontation in November 2021 was not real but a harmless prop.

Twelvyy stated that he had seen Rocky with the starter pistol on multiple occasions before, describing it as a "prop" used in music videos.

According to Yahoo, the defense emphasized that the firearm was a "starter pistol" that could not fire live ammunition.

Twelvyy testified that when Rocky used the gun, it was meant to act as a deterrent to Relli, who had been attempting to attack a fellow crew member.

Rocky's Defense Strengthened by Twelvyy

According to Twelvyy, Relli knew the gun wasn't real and even mocked it, telling Rocky to "shoot that fake-ass gun."

Prosecutors, however, questioned how the sound of a prop gun could deter someone who knew it was fake.

Twelvyy defended the action, claiming that the loud noise from the gun would make people believe it was real, forcing them to move away.

The trial centers around the events of November 6, 2021, when a heated argument between Rocky and Relli escalated into a physical altercation.

While Relli claimed he was shot and grazed by a bullet, no live rounds or the alleged firearm were recovered by authorities at the scene.

Relli later claimed to have found shell casings, which he handed over to the police, sparking claims of planted evidence.

According to AP News, Twelvyy's testimony is a key part of Rocky's defense against felony assault charges that could result in up to 24 years in prison.

He firmly denied Relli's version of events, asserting that Rocky did not initiate the physical confrontation and that the gun was a non-lethal prop. The trial continues, with more testimonies expected in the coming days.