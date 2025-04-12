ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Says Rapper Knew Rihanna Was in Court by Her Scent During Gun Assault Hearing

Aside from the serious charges at A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial earlier this year, another memorable moment crossed the headlines due to a sweet yet strange detail: apparently, the rapper could sense his girlfriend, Rihanna, in the courtroom even when he couldn't see her.

According to Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, Rihanna's unmistakable scent gave her away, even though she wasn't supposed to be there.

In January 2023, A$AP Rocky was charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a semiautomatic firearm for reportedly shooting at his former friend, A$AP Relli, in 2021. Rocky reportedly faced up to eight years in prison, so the stakes were high. Family members often turn up to trials for emotional support – but Tacopina says Rocky initially did not want Rihanna there.

In an interview on DJ Vlad's show, Tacopina spoke about conversations he had with the rapper surrounding Rihanna's participation in the trial. Tacopina said, "Rocky and I had this discussion," Tacopina shared. "He's like, 'Look, this is my family. This is not their problem, it's not her problem. I'm gonna deal with this.' I'm like, 'I know Rock, but families are there for each other. It's cool.' He goes, 'Joe, she's Rihanna. I'm protecting her from this. I'm not letting her be here.'"

Despite Rocky's desire to shield her, Rihanna had her own plans.

The "Umbrella" singer would be showing up for the proceedings, whether that excited Rocky or not. Tacopina claims Rihanna has told her beau she was coming, and he says he had been ordered to inform the judge so.

Rihanna's Subtle Entrance and Rocky's Reaction

Rihanna arrived roughly 10 minutes after the trial began early this year, according to Tacopina, and he remembers she attempted to remain inconspicuous when entering the courtroom. Tacopina said, "She walked in, obviously to try and be discreet."

"She sat in the front row. It was a relatively small courtroom. The defense side was right behind us, and Rocky didn't know she was there."

Tacopina added he was aware that Rihanna was in the courtroom but did not want to distract his client with that information. As soon as the trial went on, it didn't take long for the rapper to spot his girlfriend.

"He's sitting there, and then he says, 'Joe, I smell my girl. It's weird, man,'" Tacopina explained. "I'm like, 'Yeah, Rocky, you smell your girl 'cause she's sitting right behind you.' His eyes got all big. 'What?' 'She's here, bro. We weren't keeping her away.'"

And it made Rocky happy enough to smile, as Tacopina noted. "He starts smiling and laughing, and it made him feel good."

"Obviously, it's great to have someone like Rihanna—one of the biggest celebrities in the world—act like a supportive partner."

Rihanna's Perfume

Rihanna's fragrance has long been a topic of discussion, with many noting how distinct and pleasant her scent is. Tacopina explained that the scent was enough for Rocky to recognize her presence, even before he saw her. The "Diamonds" singer has been rumored to wear Kilian Paris' Love, Don't Be Shy, a sweet blend of marshmallow, vanilla, and orange blossom.

Rihanna has also ventured into fragrance creation with her own line under FENTY, which means Rocky is likely familiar with the unique aromas that follow her.