Tate McRae Faces Cancel Culture: 'No Talent? Just Strip!' Outrage Over Risqué Music Video

Tate McRae has left fans stunned and disappointed by seemingly baring it all in her most recent music video for "It's ok i'm ok."

As the singer-dancer confidently walks through the bustling streets of New York City, she suddenly finds herself being apprehended by two male police officers.

Upon being restrained by the officers, Tate's lack of a bra is noticeable as they secure her against their vehicle.

A blurred part captures her "without undergarments," prompting fans to express their disappointment with the singer for stripping for the music video.

Tate's album, "THINK LATER" released in 2023, has catchy songs, which have likely graced people's TikTok feed. She rose to fame for competing on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2016 at 13 years old.

The 21-year-old also has a long history of composing music that spans many years.

In the past few years, Tate has been gaining attention as the next Britney Spears among fans. During the recent VMAs, she honored the Princess of Pop by donning an outfit reminiscent of Britney's worn back in 2001.

It comes as quite a shock and letdown to her supporters that she chose to reveal everything in the music video.

According to X user @eXXYV1dWwq37451, "If you don't have any talent, you can always just take off your clothes."

"my exact thoughts like completely naked?!!! thats so degrading to her," @reminisceyves added.

@WithYourCh3s also tweeted, "I am tired of the constant need for over-sexualization in the current sculpting industry like what is this?" while @TheEmpressTiff stated, "It's just lewd and low brow. No creativity atp."

I am tired of the constant need for over-sexualization in the current pop industry like what is this?pic.twitter.com/GimsJleZzW — yves (@yvesskin) September 13, 2024

A second X user, @snailsnifferinc, wrote, "tbh i feel like over-sexualization has been a part of the pop industry forever, this is crazy though."

@BRODYSVERSlON, whose kids are fans of the pop star, furiously stated, "she needs to be cancelled this is too vulgar . my 5 year old son was shown this at school and him and all his classmates are now walking around naked singing tate mcrae's explicit lyrics . this has to stop!!!!!?!!!!"

In contrast to the negative reactions, some individuals have found reasons to raise their eyebrows for positive causes.

@laurenxcros wrote, "Omg not a woman comfortable in her own skin it's nice when woman have the choice to do what they want with their bodies..."

She added, it's almost like we fought for that decades ago?"

A comment in her YouTube video states, "I love how Tate's music videos showcase her talents not only as a singer-songwriter but also as a dancer."

"Man she's making us mellennials so proud. Never thought I'd be obsessed with a pop star at the age of 31. YOU GO GIRL," another YouTube comment said.

It is important to mention that Tate was not completely exposed in those censored scenes. Instead, she was wearing flesh-colored undergarments.

this was literally her behind the scenes tho…. yall really think she was just strutting around outside butt naked???😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/01RmapmSnV — BayLee｡˚❀*·ꕤ (@CADILLACS0NG) September 14, 2024

