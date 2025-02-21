Internet Searches For Henry Cavill, Daniel Craig Skyrocket After $1B Amazon Deal Leaves James Bond's Future In the Air

Amazon's recent acquiring of the James Bond franchise in a join venture with the heirs to the of producer Albert Broccoli has cause skyrocket of internet searches for actors who've played the iconic man of mystery, as well as actors who could in the future.

According to Google Trends, searches for Henry Cavill were up 200 percent to 5,000 searches after news of the deal had been revealed. Cavill was the fan facet to take over for Daniel Craig who exited the franchise after No Time to Die was released in 2021.

Amazon owner, Jeff Bezos, asked audience who the next Bond should be in a post to his X account and the overwhelming response was that Cavill should take the reins from Craig.

Who’d you pick as the next Bond? pic.twitter.com/u7nBaRROlf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2025

Numbers don't lie. 45% of responses at time of posting this want Cavill.

Hardy is a DISTANT 2nd with 20%.

Yes, it's an incredibly small sample size, but businesses have done far more with far less data.

Also, I love that our First Lady was able to get 15% of the replies 🤣 https://t.co/ncr57xX23A pic.twitter.com/5BjV5b7NqQ — Lady Gravemaster (@LadyGravemaster) February 21, 2025

Notably, Cavill auditioned to take over for Bond prior to Craig obtaining the role. He did a screen test, but was ultimately passed over for the for the iconic character.

The deal between Amazon and and the heirs to Bond producer Broccoli was announced on Feb. 20. According to Deadline, Amazon did not reveal the sum of the total deal, but the outlet reported that it was worth $1B. The deal was centered around Amazon having "creative control" of the franchise.

The Guardian reports that Craig had congratulated the heirs to the film, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

"My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement, and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them," he said.

The outlet goes on to report that there is not a current Bond film in the works, but that the deal between Amazon and the heirs would give the studio the rights to new additions to the film franchise as well as possible TV spin-offs without the approval of Broccoli and Wilson.

Bond was originally created in the early 50s as a character developed by acclaimed author Ian Fleming.