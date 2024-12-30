Bhad Bhabie Is Back Together With Her Ex-Boyfriend Le Vaughn After Alabama Barker Drama

New details have emerged in the ongoing Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker saga.

On Dec. 29, Bhad Bhabie posted a video to her Instagram stories where she announced that she was back Le Vaughn, the father of her daughter, Kali Love. In the post, Bhad Bhabie can be seen with a hat on her head and her shoulders exposed. As she angles the camera around herself, Vaughn is then shown in the clip and gives the rapper a kiss and licks her neck, seemingly confirming that they are back together.

To confirm that the relationship was back on, she captioned the post: "Forever my baby" with two pink heart emojis.

Previously, the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper accused Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, of having an affair with her man. In a previous post to her Instagram Stories, Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of taking her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, from her.

"[Alabama Barker] took my man," she said.

Barker gave a simple response of "ew" underneath a post from The Shade Room that talked about the post.

Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie broke up as a result of the alleged affair.

Barker has since denied all of the cheating accusations that have been labeled against her.

"I'd never want a bum..." she said in a social media post.

"Bhad Bhabie, you think I am beefing with you? Come on now with your raggedy a--" a sound for the video said.

This isn't the first time Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie's relationship hit a rough patch. Previously, she posted and deleted disturbing security footage of a man she alleges is Vaughn getting physical with her.

"This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy," she captioned a post of pictures that showcase her injuries.

The drama unfolds as Bhad Bhabie has also been battling cancer.