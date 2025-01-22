Bhad Bhabie Says She Got a Nose Job Because She Doesn't Know How Long She'll Live Amid Cancer Battle

Bhad Bhabie has undergone a rhinoplasty as she continues to battle cancer.

The rapper went on Instagram Live to explain why she decided to opt for a nose job as her body continues to fight cancer.

"I'm literally 21-years-old battling cancer. Who knows how long I'm going to be here for?" she began, fighting back against her critics.

"You think I am not going to get my body and face right and do anything that I wanted to do? When I found out that I had cancer, first of all, I was so happy that I was pregnant. I was so happy I was doing something that I always wanted to do, I was going to be a mom," Bhad Bhabie added.

The rapper went on to explain that she has had plastic surgery procedures done because she has always wanted them and given her current health, she wants to make the most out of her life.

"After I had Kali and my boobs got saggy, I got my boobs done. Always wanted a fat a--, always wanted this, always wanted that. I am literally 21 years old battling cancer, if you don't think that I am going to live my life to the fullest and do everything that I want to do without a care in the world about you, you, you or the next you got to say about me. I'm going to do me," she retorted.

In addition to hitting back at the haters, Bhad Bhabie posted a series of pictures and videos to her Instagram Stories to show off the aftermath of the procedure, including the significant bruising that has taken place.

In November 2024, Bhad Babie shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer by sharing a post to her Instagram Stories.

"I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose (sic) weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives," she shared in response to comments made about her weight.

During her most recent rant on social media, Bhad Babie shared that she does not have breast cancer.

"I don't know who told y'all you can't get surgery when you have cancer. Was cleared by my dr mind the business that pays you. Y'all mfs so worried about me and y'all don't even know what kind of cancer I have. It's not breast cancer that is a rumor," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

She has since gone on to share that she has a blood cancer, revealing that her white blood cell count is high, TMZ reports.

Her comments come aftern she was recently embroiled in a public feud with Alabama Barker over her chid's father, Le Vaughn. Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of stealing Le Vaughn -- calling her a "homewrecker" -- which Barker denied.