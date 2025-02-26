Lil Durk's New Wrongful Death Suit Unveils Alleged Role in Orchestrating Deadly Revenge Plot

Chicago rap star Lil Durk has now become a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit related to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme that ended with the cousin of a rival rapper dead. The lawsuit was filed in Cook County court earlier this month.

According to the suit obtained by Chicago Sun Times, Saviay'a Robinson was shot and killed as part of a "targeted attack" in Los Angeles on August 19, 2022. Those named in the suit include Lil Durk, real name Durk Banks, his business manager, and his record label Only the Family, as well as an affiliated company.

"The premature loss of Mr. Robinson has devastated his family and community," said Warren Postman, an attorney representing Robinson's mother, Andrea Laquila Robinson.

"We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time."

Lil Durk's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lil Durk's Legal Challenges

In October, Lil Durk was taken into custody in Miami on the same day that federal agents unsealed an indictment against five individuals in a murder-for-hire plot against Tyquian Bowman, the rapper called Quando Rondo.

Lil Durk's record label is allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate Rondo, which ended with the death of Robinson.

Prosecutors say the plan was revenge for the 2020 murder of Lil Durk's friend, King Von, who was killed in a skirmish with Rondo in Atlanta. Federal prosecutors claim that Lil Durk and his label, Only the Family, ran a violent criminal enterprise.

Lil Durk reportedly put out a bounty on Rondo by way of cash and potential music deals.

According to investigators, a trip that brought him out there for the attack was booked using a credit card in the name of his label -- though Lil Durk supposedly didn't wanna leave a paper trail. He was said to have flown privately to arrange the activities of his fellow defendants.

On July 25, 2022, five men and a co-conspirator followed Rondo and opened fire on the rapper, using multiple cars and guns, including an automatic firearm. This was the same incident in which Robinson was killed.

Lil Durk pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing and is still in the middle of all kinds of legal drama. His name and label were formerly mentioned in a separate lawsuit related to the 2020 death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.