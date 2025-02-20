Lizzo Shows Off Stunning Weight Loss After Denying Taking Ozempic

Lizzo has continued to show off her dramatic weight loss with a sultry new selfie.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker posted to her Instagram account on Feb. 19 where she showed off a noticeably slimmer physique. Posing in a black bra and underwear, Lizzo poses while twisting her back to face the camera.

"Me myself & all my Memes," she captioned the post that included various memes following the picture of her body.

Lizzo opened up about her weight loss journey in January where she discussed the fact that she will never be classified as "thin by any means."

"I am actually on an intentional weight-loss journey right now. Even at the end of my weight-loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI. And little bros on the Internet are still going to call me big backed. But I will be happy," she said in a TikTok.

While on her fitness journey, Lizzo has been accused of using the weight loss drug, Ozempic. However, she denied the accusations in a post to her social media account.

"When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she said in the caption of the post.

Lizzo also clapped back at Antonio Brown who claimed that Lizzo held her pen like she holds an Ozpempic shot.

"Holding life like an ozempic pen..." she said in response to his clip along with pictures of herself enjoying life.

Lizzo has shared her weight loss journey several times with showing off a slimmer figure in October and November last year.

The rapper and singer's latest social media post comes as she is gearing up to release new music as she has said "goodbye" to her Special album era in a a video posted to social media where she uses red spray paint to cover the album's cover. The new era is slated to begin on Feb. 28.