Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Pokes Fun at Haters After Provocative 'Sex Show' at BRITS Award

Sabrina Carpenter has spoken up about negative reactions in the wake of her suggestive BRIT Awards performance on Sunday, which left some viewers branding her routine a "sex show."

American singer Carpenter, 25, helped open the show at London's O2 Arena clad in red underwear and gyrating in a series of raunchy moves.

Moments from the performance, which was intended as a form of 'subtle dedication' to her part of the globe—the UK—ended up with massive viewer backlash.

As reported by DailyMail, Carpenter uploaded photos from the event on Instagram, seemingly poking fun at the backlash saying, "Brits I now know what watershed is!!!!" The post seemed to mock the backlash from her show.

Carpenter's opening performance at the BRITs on Saturday night has caused a storm of backlash, with viewers demanding accountability from broadcasters.

In her provocative set, the American singer performed lewd dance moves and underwent multiple costume changes at the O2 Arena in London.

Sabrina Carpenter's full performance at the 2025 #BRITs in London! pic.twitter.com/hl8lXgO092 — Sabrina Carpenter Daily 💋 (@SCdailyupdates) March 1, 2025

As per Daily Mail, in a separate report earlier, Carpenter shocked some audience members during her performance when she kneeled on stage in front of a 'King's Guard.'

However, her act finale was too sexy for TV, so ITV was forced to cut the clip, zooming in on the soldier winking instead of Carpenter's pose.

Carpenter's performance received a rousing reception as those in the star-studded arena began to rise to their feet, including Jade Thirlwall and Maya Jama.

Sarbina Carpenter's Risque BRITS Performance Faces Backlash

However, viewers at home were not impressed, with some parents vowing to report the incident to ITV and Ofcom for being inappropriate before the 9 pm watershed.

"Unsuitable material should not be shown before 9 pm," one father commented on social media. "As a dad of young girls, I am fuming that this was the opening scene of the BRITs."

Many viewers became upset with the performance and found it unsuitable for a family-friendly event. After viewing it, one mom told her 11-year-old daughter—a fan of Carpenter's—that she wouldn't be taking her to the singer's concert.

The UK communications watchdog, Ofcom, said it would consider any complaints about performance in its report, to be published later in the week, if more than 50 were received.

Carpenter defended her on-stage persona despite the negative feedback.

Speaking to The Sun, she said, "My message has always been clear — if you can't handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don't come to my shows."

Carpenter also won the Global Success award at the ceremony, which actress Millie Bobby Brown presented to her. There was also a memorable moment with the heartfelt speech of acceptance of her music career and thanking fans.

There was plenty more action at the BRIT Awards 2025, including everything from more performances to winners like Charli XCX, who nabbed a few herself.