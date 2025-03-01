Diddy Allegedly Drugged Woman and Coated Her in Baby Oil Before Series of Brutal Rape, Including Mid-Air Incident

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now facing very serious charges in a new suit that claims the hip-hop mogul drugged and raped an artist who had just gotten started.

In the suit obtained by AllHipHop, spelling out a pattern of abuse, Diddy slathered the woman in baby oil and then subjected her to multiple violent rapes," including one that took place in the sky.

As described in the lawsuit launched by artist Seven Guzel, Diddy allegedly drugged Guzel unconscious by giving her medicines without her knowledge. Though she was powerless to prevent it, the man is alleged to have covered her body in baby oil before raping her.

According to the suit, Diddy's team—including assistant Kristina Khorram—was in a room next door. The lawsuit alleges that no one intervened, even after hearing the plaintiff's screams.

If the allegations are to be believed, then they tell a horrific story of grooming, manipulation, and violence. Guzel claims that Diddy leveraged his entertainment power to pull her away from their friends and make her feel dependent through a push-pull technique of praise, then humiliation.

According to the suit, he gave her alcohol and drugs to lower her defenses, and his abuse escalated over the years.

Shocking Accusations

A shocking set of accusations includes one in which Diddy forced Guzel to swallow a mysterious pill, leaving her unconscious. She later woke to him assaulting her as she lay paralyzed and could not escape or fight back.

Yet another incident outlined in the lawsuit had to do with Diddy allegedly drugging her on a private flight and then assaulting her while she was incapacitated.

The suit also alleges that Diddy used people to carry out his alleged assaults, booking places to launch his attacks from and buying the silence of people who might witness his alleged abuse. It's reported that staff turned a blind eye to his wrongdoing and failed to act on the assaults.

The accusations come as Diddy sits detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on unrelated sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His lawyers have denied the allegations, calling it a plan to take advantage of his power and money.

The suit has caught national media attention and raised conversations about consent and accountability in the entertainment industry.