Diddy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Harlem Barber and Offering $1K Cash as Appeasement

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced fresh allegations of sexual assault in a Manhattan lawsuit this week by a former barber.

In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the barber claims the incident happened in 1997 at a recording studio.

The lawsuit says Doe, who was known in Harlem music circles for the haircuts he gave to big names, got into a blue Mercedes with a mutual friend — and Diddy was inside. Doe alleges that when they reached the studio, Diddy and he drank and smoked weed.

Things apparently became disconcerting and uncomfortable when Doe said he passed out and that he believed his drink had been drugged. He woke up in a compromising position, clothes disheveled, with Diddy close by.

Diddy came next to him, which led to Doe being confused and pissed off and allegedly shouting, "Yo Puff, what the f### is with this funny s###?!" As he left the studio, traumatized, he claimed that Diddy tried to soothe him with $1,000 cash in hand.

That evening, Doe confided in the mutual friend who hooked him up with Diddy, only to have his concerns dismissed in return. However, one of the friends supposedly called Diddy derogatory names while joking about the issue.

Diddy has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him, calling them opportunistic fabrications designed to destroy his reputation.

Diddy Allegedly Admitted to Male Victim He 'Got Tupac Hit'

A separate lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs was filed the next day, Feb. 26, with allegations of sexual assault and trafficking, as well as claims that the music mogul confessed to killing rapper Tupac Shakur.

The suit, filed by a plaintiff using the name John Doe, accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and later threatening him. In the legal documents, Doe alleges that Diddy said, "If I can get Pac hit, what the f--- do you think can happen to you?" It is the second accusation to be leveled against Diddy for taking Tupac's life.

In 1996, Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by, and 27 years later, former gang member Duane "Keefe D" Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder for the rapper's killing. Diddy has not been accused of Tupac's demise.

Diddy is being held at the New York Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ahead of his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. He's pleaded not guilty to all the accusations and is, in fact, denying any wrongdoing.