Bri Steves Shares Painful Story of Alleged Abuse in Music Industry: 'I've Been Fighting to Free Myself'

Rapper and singer Bri Steves has bravely shared her painful experience with abuse in the music industry, revealing allegations of both mental and sexual abuse by older men when she was beginning her career.

In a candid Instagram post, Steves opened up about the years of manipulation and control she endured while signed to a label and production company.

Steves, who signed with Atlantic Records and an undisclosed production company in 2016, opened up about her personal struggles in a recent post.

She detailed how, despite being treated as part of the family, she was subjected to a toxic environment of control, fear, and manipulation behind the scenes.

The experience had a significant emotional impact on her, as she described the toll it took on her well-being.

She emphasized that for years, she fought to break free from contracts that kept her trapped. "For years I've been fighting to free myself," she stated. "Whether they sign those papers or not, I'm done being quiet. I'm standing on truth."

In her post, Steves went into further detail about the men who allegedly controlled her life. She claimed that they controlled every aspect of her career, including her music, finances, and even personal relationships.

"They groomed me. Manipulated me. Made me believe I had no other option but to stay in it," she wrote.

Steves also described the chilling moment when, after the death of her mother, the men allegedly told her they were "glad she was gone-so I'd have no one left to run to." She vowed to never forget the pain she felt in that moment, RollingStone said.

Bri Steves Uses Her Voice to Empower Women in the Entertainment Industry

Despite the hardships she faced, Steves has shown resilience, deciding to use her voice to speak out and bring awareness to what she endured. "Honestly, I'm tired. A woman's voice is more powerful than any man who tries to silence her," she added.

Steves' story has sparked conversations about the toxic culture often present in the music industry.

Her courage in sharing this experience resonates with fans and fellow artists alike. Although she did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment, Steves' Instagram post has become a powerful statement about the challenges faced by many women in the entertainment world.

While her rise to fame began in 2018 with the release of her track "Jealousy," which garnered millions of views, Steves' breakthrough moments in the industry have been overshadowed by the dark realities she faced behind the scenes. However, Steves continues to push forward with her music, focusing on her creative process and her growth as an artist.

In an interview with "The Knockturnal," Steves talked about her passion for music, saying, "I'm in a pretty dope space and it's just really been putting a lot of time behind the scenes."

With new music on the horizon, Steves promises to deliver both rap and emotional singing, offering fans an authentic look into her life and struggles.