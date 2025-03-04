Billie Eilish's New Snap Sends Fans Into a Thirst-Fueled Spiral: 'Billie Never Misses'

Billie Eilish seemingly had fans begging for water after she her latest post to Instagram Stories.

The music superstar is currently in Australia as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour and took the time out of her schedule to tease fans with a fiery selfie. In the picture, Eilish can be seen lounging in bed and posed at an angle that emphasized her cleavage as she used her mini nebulizer to keep the vocal cords healthy before her next show.

The caption keep it cheeky as she shared: "Boioioioing."

MEU DEUS! Billie Eilish via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/9Nnr8hTiPu — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) March 4, 2025

The post left fans thirsting for the singer in the comments section.

"Billie never misses, but let's be real, y'all say this every time," one person commented.

billie never misses, but let’s be real, y’all say this every time — Capt. Luffy (@CaptLuffy__) March 4, 2025

"Wow, that's sexy," commented another.

"DAYUM," shared someone else.

DAYUM — Dricki (n0 bacarbie) Drakes Bttm (@drakedaddy12) March 4, 2025

Eilish has openly discussed her evolving understanding of her sexuality. In an April 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed, "I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand—until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

Despite this openness, Eilish has expressed a desire to keep her personal life private. In an October 2024 interview with Vogue, she stated, "I wish the public didn't know anything about me... I mean, that's what I was worried about. I was just like, 'I don't want this to be in people's faces.'" She further emphasized her intention to no longer discuss her sexuality or relationships publicly, aiming to maintain boundaries between her public persona and private life.

Still, Eilish has maintained a successful career with her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' album scoring several nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including nominations for Album of the Year as well as Record and Song of the Year for her global smash "Birds of a Feather." Now, Eilish is on tour to further promote the album.