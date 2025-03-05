Justin Bieber's 'Transformative Year' Sees Longtime Assistant Exit as He Cuts Ties with Friends and Staff

Justin Bieber has made some major personal and professional changes in the last year, according to one source. He broke up with his longtime personal assistant and cut back on his security team.

The 30-year-old singer is said to have let go of his personal assistant and estate manager, Mateo Caldas, in a working relationship that was a fixture of his life since 2018.

Bieber's changes don't end with his assistant. The pop star also unfollowed several former associates, including longtime security guard Kenny Hamilton, who said the move took him aback.

He's also cut down the number of bodyguards and drivers he has and now chooses to drive himself and his wife, Hailey Bieber, around when they're out.

Insiders say he has not been spotted with longtime protective members Keith Gibbs and Eric Johnson recently.

Things may have changed, but an insider recently told The US Sun that Bieber's team is "tighter than ever" as he focuses on his family life and personal well-being. The couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2023.

Bieber Responds to Health Speculation

Rumors of health issues and drug use followed Bieber, but a rep insisted last week that the 25-year-old was in "one of the best places in his life."

"The past year has been very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him. "

Now, some more insiders are a little freaked by Bieber's recent social media fireworks. His posts about drug use have reportedly made some people question, according to another source who spoke with The US Sun.

"It's concerning," the source said. "He's 30 years old now; he's an adult and should be taking better care of himself. He knows everyone scrutinizes him."

Justin Bieber smoking a backwood in new video 👀 pic.twitter.com/qKLknxqx53 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 27, 2025

Business and Financial Shifts

Bieber has also cut ties with former business associates, like Ryan Good, creative director of Bieber's Drew House streetwear label. Instead, he is focused on launching a new brand, SKYLRK, with business partner Neima Khaila but hasn't promoted the label in months.

According to documents from the US Patent and Trademark Office, Bieber and Khaila have applied for an extension to file a statement of use for the brand's three trademarks.

On the financial front, Bieber dumped her financial advisers, TriStar Sports & Entertainment Group and its founder Lou Taylor, amid accusations of financial mismanagement, which TriStar denies. He has now enlisted the services of Edward White, a celebrity financial manager who has also worked with Johnny Depp.